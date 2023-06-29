Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Chubb by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CB opened at $185.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

