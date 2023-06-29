Citigroup Begins Coverage on Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.34. 852,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,842. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.93. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,176,000 after buying an additional 83,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,030,000 after acquiring an additional 201,533 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

