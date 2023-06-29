Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,477,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,969 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $300,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:C traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,405,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,622,340. The company has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

