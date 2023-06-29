CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 146 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $237,271,590.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,590,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,900,139,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $90,102,634.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,117,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,025,025,700.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $237,271,590.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,590,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,900,139,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,046,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,230,175 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WMT opened at $155.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.61 and its 200 day moving average is $146.49. The company has a market capitalization of $418.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.89 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.