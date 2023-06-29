CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Adecoagro by 263.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro Price Performance

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. Adecoagro S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Adecoagro Dividend Announcement

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $246.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is 54.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.



