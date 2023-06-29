CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,883 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in RB Global were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in RB Global by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,511 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,064,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,586,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in RB Global by 1,001.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,073 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in RB Global by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,307,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,076,000 after acquiring an additional 880,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.89. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.74). RB Global had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.