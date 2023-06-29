CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $273,000 Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 9.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 45.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortis by 32.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 52,248 shares during the period. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Fortis Price Performance

NYSE FTS opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.