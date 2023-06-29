CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $256.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $812.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.01.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,230 shares of company stock valued at $30,055,907 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

