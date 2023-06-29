CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 371 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Ubiquiti makes up approximately 1.7% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 3.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE UI opened at $173.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.27. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.49 and a 12-month high of $350.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 139.02% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $457.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th.

About Ubiquiti

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.