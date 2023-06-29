CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 88 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $259,927,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $332.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $334.51. The firm has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.98, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

