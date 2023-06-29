Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Shares Gap Down to $11.63

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.63, but opened at $11.24. Claros Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 16,696 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMTG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 44.98 and a current ratio of 44.98. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.72.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 176.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

