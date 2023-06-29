Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Short Interest Update

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 1,127.8% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 884,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 184,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,120,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 603,629 shares in the last quarter.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance

CLINR opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

