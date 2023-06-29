ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.24 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
