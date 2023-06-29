ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.24 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Free Report ) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

