Close Asset Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

CARR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.64. 1,641,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200,125. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

