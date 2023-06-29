Close Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,025 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.9% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,525.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $484.97. The stock had a trading volume of 876,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,810. The company has a market cap of $222.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $407.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.53. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

