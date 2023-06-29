Close Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.2 %

MDLZ stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,361. The firm has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.