Close Asset Management Ltd Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Bank of America upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $76.63. 1,773,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.