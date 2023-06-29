Close Asset Management Ltd Has $54.78 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 2.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $54,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,414 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,837.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,379,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.22. 566,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,853. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

