Close Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,527 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.59.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.40. The stock had a trading volume of 557,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,624. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.01. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

