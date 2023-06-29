Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $454.63. The stock had a trading volume of 241,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $457.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.54. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

