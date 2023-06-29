Close Asset Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,603,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 470.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,837 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $58.40. 1,113,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,062. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average is $70.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $102.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

