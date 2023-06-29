Coerente Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Coerente Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 77.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,871 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,902 shares during the period. Shell accounts for 0.1% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shell by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,737 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Shell by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 92,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $2,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.56. 2,124,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782,341. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,525.14.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

