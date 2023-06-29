Coerente Capital Management Purchases 9,333 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Coerente Capital Management raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the quarter. SAP comprises about 3.2% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $14,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in SAP by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAP traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $134.30. 208,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,901. The company has a market cap of $158.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $139.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.36 and a 200-day moving average of $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is 89.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

