Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FOF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 64,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,324. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SFI Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 19.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

