Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,508. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 36,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

