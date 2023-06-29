Cohort (LON:CHRT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $486.53

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 486.53 ($6.19) and traded as low as GBX 471 ($5.99). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 490 ($6.23), with a volume of 14,452 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 476.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 486.42. The company has a market cap of £199.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,788.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

