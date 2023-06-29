Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $173.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

