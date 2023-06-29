Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3576 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCZ traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.00. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. Comcast has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $67.00.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.