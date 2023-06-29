Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Down 65.7% in June

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Commerzbank Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter.

Commerzbank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.38%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

