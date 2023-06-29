Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.54

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.54 and last traded at $72.54, with a volume of 22852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $92,837.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,103 shares of company stock worth $2,732,426. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 12.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

