Comparing AcuityAds (ILLM) and Its Competitors

AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM – Free Report) is one of 144 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AcuityAds to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds -0.40% -4.93% -3.75% AcuityAds Competitors -91.74% -2,009.05% -210.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AcuityAds and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 0 1 0 3.00 AcuityAds Competitors 557 3192 5101 81 2.53

Risk and Volatility

AcuityAds presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.37%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 24.86%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than its competitors.

AcuityAds has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcuityAds’ competitors have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AcuityAds and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $93.10 million -$580,000.00 163.00 AcuityAds Competitors $930.06 million -$64.48 million -8.56

AcuityAds’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AcuityAds. AcuityAds is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AcuityAds beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. In addition, the company offers illumin, an advertising automation technology that provides planning, media buying, and omnichannel intelligence; and allows advertisers to map their consumer journey playbooks across screens and execute in real-time using programmatic technology. It serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

