Comparing N-able (NYSE:NABL) & Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) and Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for N-able and Intapp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get N-able alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N-able 0 1 2 0 2.67 Intapp 0 0 6 0 3.00

N-able presently has a consensus target price of $13.63, suggesting a potential downside of 5.28%. Intapp has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.04%. Given Intapp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intapp is more favorable than N-able.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N-able 3.98% 4.14% 2.44% Intapp -23.98% -24.65% -12.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares N-able and Intapp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares N-able and Intapp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N-able $371.77 million 7.04 $16.71 million $0.08 179.83 Intapp $272.07 million 10.03 -$99.68 million ($1.26) -33.12

N-able has higher revenue and earnings than Intapp. Intapp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than N-able, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

N-able has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intapp has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.9% of N-able shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of N-able shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Intapp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

N-able beats Intapp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N-able

(Free Report)

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. In addition, the company's platform provides remote monitoring and management, security solutions, and data protection as-a-service solutions. Further, Its platform includes security and data protection services, such as backup, recovery and disaster recovery, endpoint protection, patch management, web protection and content filtering, mail protection and archiving services. Additionally, the company engages in business management solutions comprising of automation and ticketing, password, documentation, and desktop management. N-able, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Intapp

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle. Its solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The company also offers licensing solutions, such as customer relationship management, risk and compliance management, operational and financial management, collaboration, and integration solutions. It sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.