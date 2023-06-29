Comparing VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) and VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Protara Therapeutics and VectivBio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 VectivBio 0 2 3 0 2.60

Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 913.22%. VectivBio has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 43.64%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than VectivBio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$65.95 million ($5.74) -0.40 VectivBio $27.34 million N/A -$93.74 million N/A N/A

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and VectivBio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Protara Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VectivBio.

Profitability

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and VectivBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -28.85% -26.55% VectivBio N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.7% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of VectivBio shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of VectivBio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VectivBio has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). VectivBio Holding AG was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

