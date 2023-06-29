Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Acquires 365 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,900,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2,254.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 831,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,216,000 after buying an additional 795,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 764,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,930,000 after buying an additional 374,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STE traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $227.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 202.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.17.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 175.70%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

