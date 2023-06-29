Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.41. 327,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,999. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

