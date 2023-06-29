Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.07. 3,837,988 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.49. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.