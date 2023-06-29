Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $903,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.00. 1,293,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.89.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

