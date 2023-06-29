Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Purchases 426 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,293,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Allstate by 314.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 302,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,479,000 after buying an additional 229,266 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Allstate by 5.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 61.2% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.76. 298,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,959. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.69. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

