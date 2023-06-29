Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Reduces Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 162,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,710. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.