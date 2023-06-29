Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 218 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.89. 1,716,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.22. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $219.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

