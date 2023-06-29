Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 240.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,365 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance
VEU stock opened at $53.92 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
