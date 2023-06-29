Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 240.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,365 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $53.92 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.