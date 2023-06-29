Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 89 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 67,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Erickson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 33,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO opened at $238.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.43. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $201.72 and a 52 week high of $248.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

