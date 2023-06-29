Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 45,000 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

