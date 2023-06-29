Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 0.7% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.95. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.