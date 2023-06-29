Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $19.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,189 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up about 1.5% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $19,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of ICF stock opened at $54.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF
- Cal-Maine Downgraded, Dividend Yield At Risk Or Value PLay?
- Analyst Upgrades Drive Old Dominion Freight Line 13.49% Higher
- Google Was Just Downgraded, But This Could Be A Good Thing
- Rising AI & Falling Shares: Nvidia Facing New Export Restrictions
- Schnitzer Steel: Set Up For Long-Term Strength
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.