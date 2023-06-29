Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,254 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,509,000 after buying an additional 1,212,776 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after acquiring an additional 521,582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after acquiring an additional 443,373 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $120.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.74 and a 200-day moving average of $124.26.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

