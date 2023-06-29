Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $291.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

