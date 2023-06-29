Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $35.56 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 644,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,562,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 2.7% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $55.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.