Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 386 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOV. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 830.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $153.87 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $156.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.17 and its 200-day moving average is $146.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.