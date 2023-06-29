Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,808 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 9.7% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.80. 236,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,266. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.40 and a 200 day moving average of $210.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.